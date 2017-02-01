Benefits of Info Technology must reach underserved: Anusha

Islamabad

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman Tuesday said the government was aggressively perusing to ensure requisite environment to promote mobile apps to reach underserved across the country.

Addressing Pakistan Mobile App Awards 2016 ceremony organised by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), she said development of telecom sector was among top priorities and the sector has witnessed exponential growth in different areas.

Pakistan she said has emerged as one of the leading markets in telecommunications with over 140 million mobile phone users touching a 77 per cent penetration rate out of the total population.

The minister also expressed satisfaction on telecom policy terming it a landmark achievement to provide a level playing field that will further boost the sector s growth. We are also working to provide communication services in underserved areas and the key element of this approach is to make telecommunication services affordable and within the reach of the common man she said.

USF projects have also been launched at a cost of Rs20 billion in this regard, she added. She also appreciated PTA chairman for providing an immensely beneficial platform to young mobile application developers to promote innovation advancements and accessibility in the technology.

Anusha said mobile application award would go a long way in developing a strong relationship between the academia industry and the relevant government organizations and would turn out to be exemplary for the rest of the sectors of our economy.

These mobile applications, she said would enable special persons to live close to a normal people with the help of mobile phones and would enable them to work and communicate with other people for daily affairs.

While appreciating the winners of the competition she assured of the effective utilization of these applications by the related organisation. Minister said We are in the process of establishing Technology Parks in big cities established a National Incubator Centre in Islamabad and adopted provisions of digital services through mobile apps in upcoming National IT Policy 2016 17.

Anusha also highlighted steps and initiatives for3G and 4G technologies opening a whole new era of innovative mobile services and apps in the country. Pakistan’s IT industry has been booming over the last decade with a 41 per cent growth in IT exports during 2014-15 it has a global ranking in top 5 countries for freelancing.

The government of Pakistan has provided a package of incentives to both foreign and local investors for growth and development of the ICT industry.

Ministry of IT is implementing e Governance system e Office Suite in the federal ministries divisions for efficiency effectiveness transparency and good governance and for the provision of less paper environment. The said e Governance system is also accessible via smart phones and tablets via intranet.

