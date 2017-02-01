Security of Sabzi Mandi to be improved by installing safe city cameras: SSP

Islamabad

Security of Sabzi Mandi would be enhanced by installing security cameras under Safe City Project and further effective steps to be taken to resolve various issues through cooperation among all stakeholders.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani while addressing with merchants and traders of Sabzi Mandi Islamabad at ‘Open Kutchery’ here.

A delegation of Sabzi Mandi traders including President Sabzi Mandi Association Ishfaq Ahmed Abbassi, President Fruit Market Agha Muhammad Siraj, General Secretary Nadeem Ahmed Abbassi, Patron in Chief Sheikh Muhammad Liaqat and Chairman Aftab Ahmed visited the SSP Office and informed him about problems of trader’s community.

The SSP along with relevant police officials visited Sabzi Mandi area and held an ‘Open Kutchery’ to listen the problems of the traders. SP (Rural) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SDPO Industrial Area Hasaam Iqbal, SHO Sabzi Mandi Saleem Iqbal Shah and other police officials were also present. SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani said that it is his top priority to resolve the security related problems in Sabzi Mandi area and he is taking personal interest in it due to its importance for twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He said that problems of Sabzi Mandi area are related to various departments for which mutual efforts by all traders is essential. Regarding security issues, he said that identification documents of any person should be completely scrutinized by traders before employing him and his relevant record to be submitted with relevant police station.

Mr. Kiani said that security guards of well-reputed company should be hired who should be well trained. He said cooperation of all traders is required to remove encroachment at Sabzi Mandi area so that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured.

The SSP (Operations) said that crime rate has significantly declined in the Sabzi Mandi area after demolishing the illegal slum areas and great sacrifices have been rendered by the policemen to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. To a question, the SSP (Operations) said that policy of zero tolerance has been adopted against the corrupt elements and several policemen have been sent to jail after registration of cases against them for their involvement in corruption.

Mr. Kiani also directed to ensure effective policing in the area and announced to give two motorbikes and one vehicle for efficient policing in the areas. To a demand raised by traders community to set up police picket in the Sabzi Mandi area, the SSP asked to select a site for the purpose and it would be formally established during his next ‘Open Kutchery’ in the area.

The SSP (Operations) announced to constitute a committee including the representatives of various departments to resolve the traders’ problems. The meetings of this committee would be held on weekly basis and its reports would be sent to SSP Office for immediate implementation.

Sajid Kiani said that police is always ready to assist the trader’s community and their all problems would be resolved through sincere efforts. The trader’s community thanked SSP Islamabad for holding `Open Kuthcery’ to listen their problems and assured complete cooperation with police to overcome various issues.

