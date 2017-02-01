Print Story
If you’re not getting enough sleep, you’re not alone. But you don’t need to turn to caffeine to help you feel less groggy. The National Sleep Foundation recommends:
* Set a sleep schedule, waking and going to sleep at the same time each day.
* Skip the snooze button. Set the alarm for the time you truly need to wake up.
* Open the curtains to let in natural sunlight as soon as you wake.
* Get daily exercise.
* Eat a nutritious, balanced breakfast.
— HealthDay News