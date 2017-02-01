If you’re not getting enough sleep, you’re not alone. But you don’t need to turn to caffeine to help you feel less groggy. The National Sleep Foundation recommends:

* Set a sleep schedule, waking and going to sleep at the same time each day.

* Skip the snooze button. Set the alarm for the time you truly need to wake up.

* Open the curtains to let in natural sunlight as soon as you wake.

* Get daily exercise.

* Eat a nutritious, balanced breakfast.

— HealthDay News

0



0







Cutting caffeine was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183194-Cutting-caffeine/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cutting caffeine" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183194-Cutting-caffeine.