Islamabad: The Punjab Governor, Malik Mohammad Rafiq Rajwana has assured the business community that their problems would be resolved.

He was speaking to the business community as chief guest at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik, senior vice president, Khalid Malik and other members of business community.

In his welcome address, the ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik briefed about the problems being faced by business community in Islamabad. He briefed the governor that I-9 and I-10 sectors have become congested and there is lack of space to purchase land for constructing Industrial Estate. The conditions of streets are deplorable and roads are broken on different points. He demanded provision of land in Chakri enabling the business community to establish Industrial Estate over there.

He termed such steps of tax department staff just to harass the traders and business community. He urged the government to direct the tax recovery officials to first issue notices and demand notes before taking any action against the businessmen and traders. The ICCI president also demanded relaxation to the businessmen in tax net. The Punjab Governor assured the business community that their problems would be presented to the Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif with the purpose of rectifying them.

Referring to the demand of land for establishment of Industrial Estate in Chakri, Governor Malik Mohammad Rafiq Rajwana asked the ICCI president to submit proposal to the Punjab chief minister in this regard and he would then take up the matter with the Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for his consideration on this matter.

