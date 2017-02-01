Rawalpindi: The residents of Mohallah Akalgarh of Union Council (UC-38) have said that they have been receiving natural gas for only two hours due to which it has become hard for them to run their kitchens in ongoing winter season.

“The price of a normal gas cylinder is Rs1,020 and firewood is being sold at Rs1,100 per 40 kilogram. So how can we afford these alternative sources in the face of financial constraints,” said Asim Khan, a resident of Mohallah Akalgarh.

Another resident Mian Ismael said the use of compressors to suck gas from pipelines has also increased that has further deteriorated the situation especially for the poor people. Shaikh Azhar, a social activist, said it is surprising to note that only this area is being deprived of the facility of gas for 22 hours in a day.

He said use of cylinders or firewood is unaffordable for the residents of this area who mostly belong to lower strata of the society. Azhar said the concerned authorities should take measures to resolve the issues of the people of this locality.

0



0







Residents of UC-38 face gas shortage was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183192-Residents-of-UC-38-face-gas-shortage/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Residents of UC-38 face gas shortage" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183192-Residents-of-UC-38-face-gas-shortage.