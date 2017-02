PESHAWAR: Jauhar Ali, son of Adam Khan, passed away at a private medical facility here on Tuesday. He was 41. Funeral prayers will be offered at his ancestral Harichand village in Charsadda at 11am today (Wednesday). The deceased was the nephew of Dr Issa Khan, Mohammad Ali and Ghafoor Khan and brother of Tariq Ali, Gohar Ali and Zafar Ali.

0



0







Obituary was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183188-Obituary/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Obituary" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183188-Obituary.