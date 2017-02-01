MARDAN: A condolence reference was held on Tuesday for the former president of the Mardan Press Club. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar, former provincial minister Hafiz Akhtar Ali, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Mardan Press Club President Mohammad Bashir Adil, General Secretary Jamal Hoti, Mohammed Riaz Mayar and others were also present on the occasion. They paid glowing tributes to Mohammad Shafi for his services in the field of journalism.

