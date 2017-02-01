SWABI: Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said on Tuesday that the pioneers of offshore companies should stop raising hue and cry and let the Supreme Court decide the Panama Papers case.

Addressing a gathering at Bamkhel village here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was using the Panama Papers case to gain cheap popularity.The people had rejected the PTI leadership for their duplicity, he added.

The gathering was organised to welcome Fazal Ahad Bacha who quit the PTI and announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with supporters. Fazal Ahad contested the 2013 general election from PK-35, Swabi-V and polled 8,000 votes.

Amir Muqam said the Panama Papers case was being heard by the Supreme Court, but the PTI leadership was making allegations instead of waiting for court’s verdict.“Everybody knows that Imran Khan is the pioneer of offshore companies and he has admitted it, but now he is making allegations against the prime minister,” he said.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan had failed to provide evidence to the Supreme Court in support of his allegations.He said the case was sub judice, but Imran Khan had jumped to conclusions.Amir Muqam said Imran Khan and his coterie were the main hurdle to progress and prosperity of the country.

He predicted that more PTI leaders and workers would join the PML-N in due course of time, adding, the federal government made untiring efforts to defeat terrorism and steer the country out of crises.

0



0







Imran pioneer of offshore companies: Amir Muqam was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183181-Imran-pioneer-of-offshore-companies-Amir-Muqam/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran pioneer of offshore companies: Amir Muqam" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183181-Imran-pioneer-of-offshore-companies-Amir-Muqam.