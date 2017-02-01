PESHAWAR: The Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) president, Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali, said Tuesday that the teaching fraternity of the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been taken on board over formation of National Testing Council (NTC) by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and they don’t accept the modalities of National Testing Service (NTS).

In a press statement issued here, Jamil Chitrali also expressed astonishment over the statement of Islamabad president of Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff

(FAPUASA) president wherein he rejected the HEC notification about formation of the NTC.

He said that such statements on policy matters should come from the central leadership of the association and the central president of FAPUASA Dr Humayun had not been taken into confidence before issuing the statement.

He said that FAPUASA is an organisation representing 85 universities from across the country and the Islamabad chapter was a small portion of it with only three universities. “Therefore all the stakeholders should be taken on board before going public on a matter of national importance.”

Dr Jamil Chitrali, however, stressed the need for deliberations and consensus on the issue at national level. The HEC should organise seminars and awareness events on it to inform the stakeholders about the actual situation.

0



0







PUTA wants consulted over National Testing Council was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183180-PUTA-wants-consulted-over-National-Testing-Council/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PUTA wants consulted over National Testing Council" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183180-PUTA-wants-consulted-over-National-Testing-Council.