PESHAWAR: The activists of the Jamatud Dawa (JuD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday staged protest against the decision to put their leader Hafiz Saeed under house arrest.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the action against JuD leadership and favour of their demands. The protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and staged the protest.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the US, India and favour of Hafiz Saeed and his release. They also torched the US and Indian flags. JuD Peshawar chapter leaders Ghazi Inamullah and Muhammad Iqbal were leading the protesters.

The speakers criticised the government for putting Hafiz Saeed under house arrest under the US pressure, saying the arrest of JuD leader was part of a conspiracy to sabotage the struggle for the right to self-determination of people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

MINGORA: The activists of JuD also staged a protest here against putting its leader Hafiz Saeed under house arrest.Carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans against the arrest of JuD leaders, the protesters gathered in front of the Swat Press Club to stage the protest.

The speakers said that the government kept Hafiz Saeed under arrest under the pressure from the US and India. They said that the JuD leadership was being punished for raising voice for the people of Indian-held Kashmir.

MANSEHRA: The JuD activists took to the streets here to protest against the house arrest of their leader Hafiz Saeed.The activists, who were holding banners and placards gathered at the main square and raised slogans in support of their demands.

“We would never accept illegal confinement of our leader at the behest of India and America,” Attique Chohan the zonal chief of JuD.

TIMERGARA: The JuD Lower Dir chapter took out a protest rally against house arrest of its chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed. They were chanting slogans against the US and India.

