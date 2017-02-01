CM orders disposal of KP property in Punjab

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the officials concerned to dispose of the property of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Punjab.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday on the disposal and auction of Communication and Works land in Bakhar district of Punjab, said an official handout. Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, Additional Chief Secretary Azam Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Afzal Lateef and administrative secretaries at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Pervez Khattak said a proposal covering all aspects of the land should be sent to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for approval. The participants of the meeting were told that the C&W had different chunks of land in Bakhar district of Punjab, which were both agriculture and commercial.

The chief minister formed a committee to thrash out modalities for the disposal of public property through open auction and directed that a summary should be moved for that. Meanwhile, the chief minister in another meeting hinted at a joint venture with the Chinese company for the development of public property along commercial lines.

“The province needs to be a viable federating unit. This aim can only be achieved through expanding the resource base. The government has already initiated a commercialisation drive to develop the property of different public entities to generate resources for province,” he added.

In another meeting, the chief minister directed for the open auction of timber of windfall. The chief minister appreciated the good work done by the Forest Department and urged its officials to continue the auction of timber through an open auction approach at the market rate.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister directed full operationalisation of TEVTA’s centres throughout the province to produce skill manpower to cope with the rapid industrialisation in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

