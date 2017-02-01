Farewell arranged for 5 retired SPs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police authorities on Tuesday arranged a farewell for five superintendents of police who retired from the force recently.

Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani, Additional IGPs Headquarters, Special Branch, Operations, Commandant Frontier Reserve Police, Chief Capital City Police Peshawar, DIG Investigation, DIG Headquarters, AIG Establishment and all District Police Officers largely attended the ceremony.

The retired officers included Sardar Muhammad, a graduate with 38 years-service, Abdul Majeed Afridi (BA 39-year service), Muhammad Arif (BA 32 years), Muhammad Javed (FA 39 years) and Bashir Ahmad (Matriculate with 42 years service and enlisted as constable who reached the rank of SP.

The IGP praised the retired SPs for their services and said it was a matter of great pride that they were retiring after spending the most difficult and crucial phase of their lives with dignity and honour.

Meanwhile, a meeting of all the district police officers chaired by the IGP reviewed the law and order situation of the province and several instructions were issued to the participants in this connection.

The DPOs were directed to interact with the people and public representatives in respective districts and take them into confidence about the salient features and points of the new Police Act 2017 recently passed by the Provincial Assembly. The IGP urged the participants that the public must feel the real difference between the attitude of police after passage of this historic new law.

