LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather was observed in the provincial capital here Tuesday while Met office predicted cold and dry weather during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air would prevail over most parts of the country during next two days. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern areas of the country.

They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Met office said rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas and dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain area of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Balakot (20mm), Dir (08mm), Pattan and Kakul (06mm), Chitral and Cherat (02mm), Kohat (01mm), Muzaffarabad (16mm), Garhi Dupatta (04mm), Rawalakot (01mm), Sialkot (10mm), Joharabad (04mm), Kamra and Mandi Bahauddin (03mm), Gujranwala, Murree, Mianwali and Islamabad (01mm), Bagrote (03mm) and Bunji (02mm).

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Parachinar where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore minimum temperature raised slightly to 8.3°C while humidity was 70 percent.

