LAHORE

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman has invited ambassadors of 14 countries, including USA, India and European Unions to visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on 4th of February (Saturday).

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, ETPB Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq has invited the ambassadors of 14 countries, including USA, India, Australia, United Kingdom (UK), Denmark, France, Germany, Nepal, Turkey, China, and Tajikistan, etc.

Besides, representatives of UNESCO, World Bank, etc have also been invited to visit the historic place in Nankana Sahib.

The visit is aimed at informing/briefing these countries about various development works taking place at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birth place of founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak.

