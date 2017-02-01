LAHORE

The new office-bearers of the Vets Care Club (VCC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) were sworn in here on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha administered oath to newly-elected VCC President Iftikhar Hussain and other office-bearers. Faculty of Life Science Business Management Dean Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Faculty of Veterinary Science Dean Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dr Shahzad Naveed Jedoon, Dr Fayyaz Yasin and many representatives from industries and a large number of students were also present.

