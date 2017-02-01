Print Story
PTI slams increase in petroleum products prices
February 01, 2017
Lahore
PTI Secretary Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari has termed the increase in petroleum products' prices a step reflecting anti-people policy of the government.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sumsam Ali Bokhari said that since the PML-N government assumed power, woes of poor population of the country had multiplied.
He said that in the international market, the rates of petroleum products were low but the rulers had ordered increase in their rates which would add to the prevailing problems of the nation.