LAHORE

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that the Punjab government has paved the way for composite national development through education promotion.

Addressing the participants in a speech-competition at Government Postgraduate Islamia College for Women, Cooper Road, here Tuesday, he said higher education sector was being developed according to international standards.

“It’s heartening that the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) has proved great boon for continuation of studies for intelligent but needy students,” he said and added that it was expected that the total number of PEEF beneficiaries would be 200,000 by May this year.

The minister also met the college faculty and asked them to work hard and motivate the students for research.

He said a college ranking system had been contemplated to help the students to choose best institutions for studies.

While talking to the media, he said the one-window facility had been provided in the Higher Education Department to facilitate the general public and efficiently dispose of the public complaints.

