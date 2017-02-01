LDA yet to formulate policy against illegal marriage halls

LAHORE

The ongoing campaign of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) against the ‘illegal’ city marriage halls, during which over 70 halls have so far been sealed, may not get desired results because the authority does not know how to permanently end illegal marriage halls.

Operation against the marriage halls was launched on the complaints of traffic police which told the chief minister that most of the marriage halls/marquees didn’t have proper parking spaces which caused traffic jams in different city localities.

The LDA claimed that the sealed marriage halls/marquees had been constructed in violation of building bylaws and building plans had not been got approved by the LDA for any of the sealed marriage hall.

The Lahore Development Authority officials claimed that the owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for residences or office buildings at the site.

The Lahore Development Authority officials revealed that the minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanals whereas at least four kanals land was necessary for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land to be left vacant for vehicles. None of the marriage hall/marquee had fulfilled the conditions.

The question which comes to the mind of the citizens is why the LDA was sleeping during the past several years when these construction or conversion of residential/commercial buildings into hundreds of marriage halls took place and what is the role of town planning wing of the LDA.

A marriage hall owner seeking anonymity said the Lahore Development Authority’s operation against marriage halls/marquees is being carried out in posh localities to mint money.

He said majority of owners of marriage halls and marquees have gone to the courts and got stay orders but LDA is not obliging those directives.

Sources in Lahore Development Authority revealed that Town Planning wing is supposed to monitor construction of buildings as well as enforcement of building bylaws in LDA’s jurisdiction but no action was taken during construction period. They said recently LDA’s Director General sent two corruption references against Director Town Planning Rai Ashraf and repatriated him to his parent department.

Sources said officers of Town Planning Wing of LDA check every ongoing construction.

The LDA’s plea that owners of the sealed halls/marquees didn’t get building plans approved by Lahore Development Authority and owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings at site can be proved wrong as the town planning wing gives completion certificate to every building.

Sources said a common citizen cant construct a small room in his/her residence without the approval of LDA officials and even if someone did so, the LDA building inspector came for inspection and here in case of marriage halls/marquees the LDA is trying to defend its officials innocent by shifting the entire responsibility on the marriage hall/marquee owners.

It is further pointed out that LDA’s Town Planning wing has powers to demolish any building constructed in violation of the building bylaws but in this case the LDA officials are reluctant to exercise these powers.

This can be proved with the fact that on Tuesday, staff of Town Planning and Metropolitan Planning Wings of Lahore Development Authority carried out a joint operation against three illegal housing schemes and heavily damaged infrastructure at these sites besides demolishing two illegal buildings along main Ferozepur Road.

The Lahore Development Authority demolished boundary walls, under construction buildings, roads, sewerage and other infrastructure of two illegal housing schemes, New Green City and Noor Park, located at Aahlu-Wala Road. The newly constructed site office of Model Housing Scheme in the area was also demolished.

The staff knocked down an under-construction building near Elite Town which was being reconstructed after it had been demolished several times earlier and the staff stopped construction activity there. Another commercial building was also partially demolished which was being built on main Ferozepur Road near Grand Avenue.

The Lahore Development Authority staff performed flag march on Ferozepur Road along with the Kahna police force to crash illegal constructions.

The News repeatedly tried to contact LDA’s Chief Town Planner Waseem Khan but despite every effort, he didn’t come on telephone as well as didn’t reply on SMS.

The LDA’s spokesman Sohail Janjua while talking to The News said that Lahore Development Authority is not considering demolishing the sealed marriage halls/marquees. “The real issue is parking and we are trying to resolve this issue,” he said. Over a question that the ongoing operation is launched in posh area only, he said this impression is not right.

