LAHORE

Pakistan Railways on Tuesday issued transfers/postings of BS--18 officers made with immediate effect until further orders. According to details, Civil Engineer Xian Track, Haji Muhammad has been transferred to Sukkur as CSF Manager. Manager CSF Sukkur Majeeb-ur-Rehman to DEN Three Karachi, Ghulam Qadir DEN Three Karachi, Medical Officer Dr Shahnzah Adrees has been transferred to Sialkot.

