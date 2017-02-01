LAHORE

A two-day training workshop on kangaroo mother-care with the collaboration of UNICEF was organised at Lady Aitchison Hospital.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Assistant Professor Dr Amirullah of Services Hospital and other experts delivered lectures on the importance and benefits of Kangaroo mother-care for infants healthy growth.

Medical Superintendent of Lady Aitchison Dr Samina Naseer-ud-Din, Prof Dr Uzma Yaqoob, Dr Naureen from Services Hospital, Dr Naila Shahid from UNICEF, Dr Ayesha and other doctors, nurses and paramedics attended the workshop.

