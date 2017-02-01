LAHORE

A 28-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in Hunjarwal area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Atif of Gosha-e-Ahbab. On the day of incident, Atif had reportedly locked himself up in his room and ended his life by shooting himself. The deceased was a cloth merchant.

Four injured: Four labourers including a woman were injured when roof of a dyeing factory collapsed in Badamibagh area on Tuesday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed the scene, pulled the four injured persons out of the debris and rushed them to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. The injured persons were identified as Iqbal, Azam, Sikandar and Fatma Bibi.

Youth killed: A 21-year-old youth was killed by a speeding car in Shahdara area on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Muzammil of Shahdara area. The victim was passing through Suggian Bridge on his bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. Police registered a case against the driver on the complaint of the victim’s father Zulfiqar.

Body found: Mutilated body of a woman was found in an open drain in Shahdara area on Tuesday. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

arrested: Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff arrested two bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen bikes from their possession.

The arrested bike thieves were identified as Muhammad Ahsan and Muhammad Aftab. DIG Investigation announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the police team.

robbers: Sanda police arrested four robbers and recovered booty and illicit weapons from their possession.

The arrested robbers were identified as Naseer, Shahbaz, Usman and Raza. Police recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, eight cellphones and four pistols.

