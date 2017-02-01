Dr Naeem appointed PU registrar third time 

LAHORE

Professor of Zoology and former registrar of Punjab University Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has again been appointed as the registrar for the third time after a gap of six years by the new Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen.

Prof Naeem Khan, who is also dean Faculty of Life Sciences, has a reputation of being a neutral and merited professor/officer.

During the last one year of changes in PU, he stayed abroad to complete his six months Erasmus Mundus Experts Sustain Post Doc Fellowship from the University of Zagreb, Croatia from September 2015 to March 2016, followed by another 4 months Visiting Professorship to the University of Crete, Greece from September-December, 2016, under a separate Erasmus Mundus Leader Academic Staff mobility fellowship.

Regarded as an outsider, Prof Naeem Khan joined Punjab University as Professor of Zoology in 2005, after working with the Government of Punjab for 16 years, including his stint as Director Fisheries, from 1996 to 2003 and Professor & Dean, Faculty of Fisheries & Wildlife in the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, during 2003-2004.

Dr Naeem was appointed registrar of Punjab University by the then Vice Chancellor Arshad Mahmood in March 2005. He continued to serve as registrar during the remaining 3 years tenure of Arshad Mahmood until he completed his 8 years term in June 2007. Prof Naeem Khan also served as registrar under interim Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Arif Butt for a period of 6 months, who surprisingly, replaced him on his last day as interim Vice Chancellor. However, Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran reappointed Prof Dr Naeem Khan as registrar when he started his first tenure as VC in January 2008. Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran replaced Prof Dr Naeem Khan as registrar in September 2010, since then the university tested four different registrars. The university teaching community and support staff have welcomed the third time appointment of Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan as registrar by the new administration.

A gold medalist in MSc Zoology from the University of the Punjab in 1984, Prof Dr Naeem Khan is also a law graduate with LLB degree from Punjab University. He is recipient to thirty (30) distinctions, honors & academic achievements, including five (5) gold medals/awards, author of forty seven (47) internationally published and forty nine (49) nationally published research papers, he has attended thirty (30) international conferences overseas and has supervised the research of two (2) PhD and many graduate students.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has 30 years of illustrious professional career as dean, professor, registrar and director external linkages, Punjab University; Professor, Dean & Chairman, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and as director fisheries, government of Punjab, 1996-2003.

0



0







Dr Naeem appointed PU registrar third time was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183156-Dr-Naeem-appointed-PU-registrar-third-time/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dr Naeem appointed PU registrar third time " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183156-Dr-Naeem-appointed-PU-registrar-third-time.