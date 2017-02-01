PBC, PbBC vice-chairmen summoned

LAHORE

A Lahore High Court full bench on Tuesday summoned vice-chairmen of Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council in connection with a case against three lawyers for manhandling a judicial officer.

Pursuant to court’s order, Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam appeared before the bench along with a number of other lawyers.

Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi, head of the bench, took strong notice of unnecessary presence of the lawyers and also snubbed them for disturbing the proceedings. Barrister Ameeruddin told the bench that CCTV footage of the alleged incident aired by media was edited.

Justice Shamsi observed that the court would decide the matter after hearing both sides. The judge adjourned hearing till February 9 and sought appearance of vice-chairmen of the national and provincial councils.

The trio had appeared before the additional district & sessions judge Irfan Anjum to plead a petition and sought a direction for police to register a case. During the arguments, Barrister Ameeruddin got infuriated and started shouting at the judge. The lawyers also chased the judge to his retiring room, allegedly manhandled him and ransacked the furniture.

Islampura police had booked the three lawyers under terrorism and other criminal charges on the complaint of the judge.

