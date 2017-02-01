PFA reply sought in substandard water case

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on a petition challenging sale of substandard bottled drinking water.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party had filed the petition in 2009 contending that plastic bottles used for water were made of polyethylene terephthalate, also known as Pet or Pete, had been linked with breast and uterine cancer. He said the use of plastic bottle for water also increased risk of miscarriage and decreased testosterone levels and interfered with body’s natural hormonal messaging system. He said most of the companies supplying bottled water did not write on their labels as to from where they were getting water. He said that in Pakistan the peoples were drinking in fact tap water or glorified tap water in the name of bottled water. He requested the court that all bottled water should be tested from reliable laboratories.

