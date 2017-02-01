Assembly passes resolutions demanding action against video game shops,

reserving Nasser Bagh as protests point

LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lodged strong protest in Punjab Assembly against the house arrest of Jamatud Dawa (JD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed while demanding his immediate release.

The PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami, the two Opposition components, vehemently criticised the PML-N government for, what they called, bowing before the foreign pressure and putting a sincere Pakistani like Hafiz Saeed under house arrest.

PA session on Tuesday commenced with a delay of nearly two hours with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair.

Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, speaking on a point of order at the beginning of the PA session, expressed concern over the detention of Ameer Jamatud Dawa Hafiz Saeed while terming it a highly condemnable move done on Indian pressure. He said it was visible that PML-N government had literally bowed before foreign powers. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the detention orders of Hafiz Saeed. Moreover, Dr Waseem Akhter, the parliamentary leader of JI, also expressed dismay over the arrest of Hafiz Saeed while terming it totally unacceptable, and staged walkout against the incident.

Meanwhile, Nabila Hakim Ali, a PTI legislator, submitted a resolution in the PA Secretariat demanding government immediate withdraw of the orders of Hafiz Mohammed Saeed’s detention. Nabila Hakim Ali in the resolution submitted that Hafiz Saeed was a sincere and patriotic Pakistani who had a significant role in boosting the freedom movement in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Besides, on the Private Members Day, Punjab Assembly passed resolutions demanding action against video game shops spoiling children in the name of entertainment, launch of website to sensitise Pakistani nation about the life of Quaid e Azam and reserving Nasser Bagh as the main point of protest demonstrations to decrease traffic load and other public problems caused by demonstrations on The Mall. The resolutions were moved by MPAs Dr Murad Raas, Nabila Hakim Ali and Hina Pervaiz Butt. The Punjab Land Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2016 was also introduced in the PA on Tuesday and the questions related with Punjab Prison, Youth Affairs and Sports departments were taken up.

