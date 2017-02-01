‘Looters of national wealth demand end of corruption’

CM terms freight train operation a historical moment;

reviews steps to ensure use of registered stents in hospitals

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday welcomed the freight train transporting first consignment of coal from Karachi to Sahiwal Coal Power Project.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Punjab Ministers Ch Shair Ali, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chinese Consul General Long Dung Bin, parliamentarians, Chinese engineers and workers were present.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said today is a historical moment when 12,000 tons of coal has arrived at Qadirabad for Sahiwal Coal Power Project. He said this is the giant step towards the realisation of the dream of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to eliminate shadows of loadshedding from the country.

He said Sahiwal coal power project is part CPEC and under the leadership of Prime Minister, mega projects are being carried out from valleys of Mehran to rocks and snow-covered mountains of Balochistan and KP and fertile lands of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said China is making investment amounting to 52 billion dollars which reflects confidence in the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif. He said China does not have resources of oil and gas nor does currency grows on trees in China rather this is the hard earned money of Chinese people which they have large-heartedly given to 200 million people of Pakistan for their progress and prosperity so that Pakistan emerges as an economic power on the world map. He said self-reliance and prosperity is the dream of Nawaz Sharif which is being realized with the support of China. Shahbaz Sharif said he is thankful to Chinese President, Prime Minister, and companies supporting Pakistan to realise this dream. He said he is also thankful to Chief Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for proving all-out support for CPEC projects.

The CM said: “Our political opponents, who can be more precisely called opponents of prosperity and development, constantly accuse that the government has taken huge loans, but he wants to make it clear for them that there are not loans, but 100 percent investment by China which will always stay here.

He said investors will make investment in energy sector to produce electricity for the nation and earn profit. He called it the best model to rid the county of quagmire of loadshedding and the credit for this sagacious model totally goes to the prime minister. He said all projects under CPEC are being completed at the fast-track and transparently.

He said 3600-MW gas power projects in Jhang, Sheikhupura, and Baloki will be completed during the current year and a saving of Rs112 billion has made in these projects. He said these facts are being presented for political opponents who level baseless allegations of corruption against Nawaz Sharif. He said does a corrupt leader save billions of rupees of the nation as Nawaz Sharif has saved national resources. He said a corrupt leader does not save billions of rupees of the nation and ensure transparency in mega projects.

He said this project will be completed by May or June and it will break the world record because 1320-MW project has not been completed in such a short time in the world.

He said resources of Pakistan have been mercilessly looted and plundered in the past, but the looters of national resources now demand eradication of corruption. He said on the one hand, there are those who deliver lectures on corruption day and night.

The CM said Sahiwal coal power project is being completed in a record short time and even China cannot complete project of such huge capacity in such a short period. He said Sahiwal coal power project will break records of projects completed at the fast track from America to Zambia. He said he is thankful to Water and Power Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Secretaries and the team of Punjab government working on this project at fast-track.

Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique said CM is materialising dreams of the nation and he has reposed confidence in Pakistan Railways. The Chinese Consul General said that Sahiwal Coal Power Project will enhance cooperation between Pakistan and China and we have covered a milestone. The CEO of Sahiwal coal project Soang Taji said the CM has extended unprecedented cooperation for this project and this project is being completed at fast track due to the dynamic leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

stents: Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Tuesday which reviewed the steps to ensure use of registered stents in the hospitals.

According to a handout, the chief minister said that instead of depending on Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, Punjab government would have to introduce its own system and for this purpose, a letter should be dispatched to the federal government and a plan be evolved at the earliest.

He directed the hospital authorities to ensure implantation of registered stents at any cost and added that use of unregistered stents was lamentable and illegal. He said investigation against the companies should be completed at the earliest and nobody could be allowed to play with the health of the people. He said it was time to streamline the affairs of Health Department and fix all shortcomings.

Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan CEO Dr Aslam also participated in the meeting through video link from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited Ittefaq Hospital and inquired after Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt. The CM presented a bouquet to the minister and prayed for his early recovery.

depts: Shahbaz Sharif has said to achieve targets of development, the capacity of government departments needs to be enhanced and for this fast track measures should be taken.

He admired the departments which have increased their working capacity, but he expressed his displeasure over heads of various departments who have not completed their work to enhance their capacity. He directed the chairman of Planning and Development to present a report in two weeks on the causes of failures of departments unable to achieve goals of their capacity building and evaluate their human resource.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting via a video link. Secretaries of various departments presented their briefings on the subject. Chief secretary, additional chief secretary, Chairman Planning and Development and other officers concerned attended the meeting through a video link from the civil secretariat.

cleanliness: Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Tuesday which reviewed steps for further improving the affairs of vegetable markets of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has taken a number of steps for providing facilities in vegetable markets. He said it is the responsibility of the departments concerned to run the affairs of vegetable markets in a best manner. He directed that matters pertaining to vegetable markets should be speedily settled and provision of best facilities be assured there. Shahbaz Sharif said that there should be best cleanliness arrangements in vegetable markets and the departments and institutions concerned should personally review sanitation arrangements. He reviewed the matters of Kacha Vegetable Market and directed early completion of construction work of cold storage and said that Lesco should work speedily for installing a grid station in the market. He said a plan should be evolved for best use of land of previous vegetable market in Kot Lakhpat.

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE

Sahiwal coal power: Shahbaz Sharif inspected control room of 1,320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the CM was informed that control room has been linked with 500-KV transmission line. He inspected turbines and generator and expressed pleasure over speed of work on the project.

He went to control room through stairs and reviewed the latest system there and expressed happiness. The CM inspected cooling pond set up for the project. He also met Chinese engineers and workers and appreciated their spirit and hard work on speedy progress on the project. He congratulated Chinese engineers and workers on New Chinese Year and said that continuing work by them on the project of progress and prosperity of Pakistan will be written in golden letters.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Chinese Consul General Long Dung Bin cut the ribbon and welcomed first train bringing coal for Sahiwal Coal Power Project. The CM observed process of unloading coal from the train, clapped and congratulated officers and staff of Pakistan Railways. The CM was looking very pleased on this occasion.

0



0







‘Looters of national wealth demand end of corruption’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183152-Looters-of-national-wealth-demand-end-of-corruption/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Looters of national wealth demand end of corruption’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183152-Looters-of-national-wealth-demand-end-of-corruption.