Robbers targeted another meat shop in the city on Tuesday, bringing the tally of ‘meat-related' robberies to 33 since January 2015.

This time around, a shop near Ayesha Manzil was robbed. CCTV footage showed the robbers looting money as well as meat at gunpoint.

Last year, 30 meat shops were robbed and Tuesday's was the third similar incident reported in 2017.

The modus operandi remains the same as the robberies in 2016. Armed men would first deprive the butcher of his cash and then proceed to select the best cuts of meat from the cold storage worth thousands of rupees, and leave with the cash and prepared cuts.

Such heists were reported in Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D and Gulistan-e-Johar as well in 2016.

