A sessions court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man after he was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a girl in June 2011.

Abdul Latif was charged with barging into the house of the victim, looting valuables, kidnapping a girl and then subjecting her to rape in the Korangi Industrial Area.

The accused had, however, pleaded not guilty claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case.

The prosecution on the other hand, kept contending that Latif was involved in the offences. After hearing arguments and recordings from both the sides, the district East’s additional session judge declared him guilty of the crime.

The judge observed in his order that the victim’s and other witnesses testimonies and the medical report went against the accused.

0



0







Man gets life term for abduction,rape of woman was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183147-Man-gets-life-term-for-abductionrape-of-woman/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man gets life term for abduction,rape of woman" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183147-Man-gets-life-term-for-abductionrape-of-woman.