Almost a month after notorious drug peddler, Amanullah, was driven out of the nerve centre of his business, Kata Pahari, the district West police on Tuesday claimed to have gunned him down near the D-1 bus stop in SITE.

Police constable Nafees of the SITE-A police station was said to have been injured during the encounter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District West Nasir Aftab said that it was in the afternoon that the police received information of a wanted criminal and his associates’ presence in the SITE area.

The encounter ensued after the police was fired at from where the kingpin and his men were hiding, the SSP said.

A pistol, hand grenade, five kilograms of hashish and a motorcycle were seized from his possession. Son of Chari Gul, Amanullah was reportedly the biggest drug peddler of districts West and Central. SSP Aftab added that the encountered accused was involved and wanted in several high profile cases.

Running his drug cartel from a house atop the hill for the past 10 years, Amanullah reportedly dealt in selling of hashish and heroin. He used to reside in the house along with his family.

As per a report published in this newspaper a week ago, law enforcement agencies had launched a crackdown on notorious drug lord Amanullah’s den three weeks ago.

Police arrested a number of drug peddlers associated with the den and were using Amanullah’s expensive bungalow as a police checkpoint.

Naseem Khan, the officer who led the raid, told The News that the raid was part of an ongoing crackdown on gangs selling drugs in District West.

Managing to escape the earlier raid, the narcotrafficker’s wife and manager were, however, taken into custody in the raid. SSP Aftab further observed that drug lord used to sell at least 1,600kgs of hashish and heroin per day.

As per the details shared by the SSP, the man also had the support of target killers of a banned organisation.

The provincial police chief announced a cash reward of Rs200,000 for officials involved in the raid and appreciated their performance. The Karachi police during their two separate encounters in Ferozeabad and SITE-A police remits had gunned down four alleged criminals involved in heinous crimes.

‘Robbers’ killed

The DSP of Ferozabad Division said three men arrested in an injured condition following a robbery in a house in Block 7 of Tipu Sultan were later pronounced dead on arrival at the Jinnah Hospital.

The DSP claimed that the suspects were making away with looted valuables when the police reached the house.

0



0







Kati Pahari drug baron Amanullah killed in encounter was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183146-Kati-Pahari-drug-baron-Amanullah-killed-in-encounter/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kati Pahari drug baron Amanullah killed in encounter" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183146-Kati-Pahari-drug-baron-Amanullah-killed-in-encounter.