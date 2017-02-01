Steps are being taken to improve infrastructure of the health centres in Korangi district under the-100-day Tameer-e-Karachi Programme, said Korangi District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Chairman Syed Nayar Raza said on Tuesday.

This programme would help solve problems related to the health care centres in the district, said Raza during his visit to Landhi’s maternity homes.

Under the programme, he said, Korangi district would be developed and the focus would be laid on the most critical issues facing by the residents.

He also reviewed uplift works in Landhi’s maternity homes and directed the relevant officials to ensure quality medication to the citizens.

The DMC chairman said streets would be paved with concrete blocks and sanitation and cleanliness in every union council of the district would also be improved.

He assured the residents that the DMC Korangi would continue its uplift work. He said steps were being taken to improve infrastructure of the government schools and colleges.

He directed all the departmental heads to monitor pace of uplift works in their respective areas and ensure their completion within stipulated time.

On January 2, the chairman of the DMC Korangi, Syed Nayyer Raza, had said that model union councils would be developed in every zone of the area during the 100-day public service drive.

He said the campaign, titled ‘Awami Khidmat’, had been progressing on a fast pace in the Korangi district.

“Cleanliness and development works were being carried out in which thoroughfares, footpaths, streets, family parks, playgrounds, greenbelts, hospitals as well as dispensaries were the main focus.”

He had directed the officers concerned to remove encroachments and widen the lanes for the convenience of commuters. “The civic problems of the area would be resolved,” the chairman said,

He added that Korangi would be made a model district once the-100-day Tameer-e-Karachi Programme is completed.

