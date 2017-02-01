Hearing of provocative speech cases against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Qamar Mansoor, Shahid Pasha, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Gulfraz Khattak and a number of others was adjourned till February 13 on Tuesday, owing to the judge’s leave.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the case had in a previous hearing issued red warrant of arrest against the party founder Altaf Hussain in these cases and had also declared him an absconder.

Hussain, a British national was ordered to be arrested through Interpol and presented in court. MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) founder Dr Farooq Sattar also had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him in the cases, and was also declared an absconder.

Dozens of other party workers implicated in the case have also had similar directives issued against them by the court.

MQM-P MPA Kanwar Naveed Jameel was released after he was granted bail in two cases pertaining to provocative speeches after paying a surety bond of Rs2 million; for three more cases the MPA had to pay a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Khattak, on the other hand, had acquired bail in one case but was yet to obtain it in another one.

The prosecution had opposed the bail pleas, claiming that MQM founder’s speech delivered on August 22, 2016 had provoked party supporters to attack offices of media houses in Karachi; besides, his remarks were tantamount to sedition.

However, Jameel’s attorney, Shaukat Hayat, said his client was innocent and had nothing to do with the speeches delivered by Hussain.

As for the arrests of Hussain and Dr Sattar were concerned, the investigation officers had told the court that they were unable to arrest them because they were unaware of their whereabouts.

Former MQM member also a popular TV show host, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is also among the absconding accused.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Rauf Siddiqui have been given interim bails in these cases.

A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court adjourned till March 6 the hearing of a case against senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan leader Amir Khan, Minhaj Qazi and others pertaining to possession of illegal weapons and providing shelter to outlaws at the MQM headquarters, Nine-Zero.

The court declared four absconding accused – Raees Mama, Imran Niazi, Shehzad Mullah and Imran Mullah – as proclaimed offenders and directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to initiate legal proceedings for confiscation of their movable and immovable properties.

Senior MQM leader Amir Khan and the other accused were first arrested on March 11, 2015 by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh. Khan was kept under detention for 90 days before being remanded to the Azizabad police who registered a case against him and the others. Amir Khan is currently out on bail.

0



0







Hearing of provocative speech cases put off till 13th was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183143-Hearing-of-provocative-speech-cases-put-off-till-13th/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hearing of provocative speech cases put off till 13th" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183143-Hearing-of-provocative-speech-cases-put-off-till-13th.