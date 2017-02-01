Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Tuesday called for increased coordination between the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), stating that such efforts were imperative to afford a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s exports.

Speaking at a reception he hosted in honour of ITC Executive Director Arancha Gonzalves, Durrani highlighted the relevance of competent technical support and sustained assistance to Pakistan for development at the grassroots level.

He said the contributions of the ITC for economic development in developing countries were appreciable, adding that Pakistanis in general were keen to avail the authority’s support and guidance.

Durrani suggested that special attention be paid to extend technical assistance to small and mid-level entrepreneurs.

The ITC chief executive assured the governor and other officials present that the body would work on providing all possible assistance for the economic well-being of Pakistan.

The reception was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan Representative to World Trade Organization (WTO) Syed Tauqir Shah, TDAP Chief Executive SM Munir and office bearers of different trade and commerce chambers.

