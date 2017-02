The Sindh Services General Administration and Coordination Department notified on Tuesday that Dr (Capt) Zahoor Ahmed Memon, a general cadre doctor of grade BS-19, had been promoted to BS-20 on a regular basis with an immediate effect.

