The chief justice of the Sindh High Court has transferred Imran ul Haq, civil judge and judicial magistrate, Shikarpur, and posted him as civil judge & judicial magistrate of Johi (Dadu) against a post lying vacant.
It has further been directed that the Shikarpur district and sessions judge transfer the cases pending on the file of the court of the civil judge and judicial magistrate, Shikarpur, to any other court of a civil judge and judicial magistrate at the same station for disposal according to law.