The chief justice of the Sindh High Court has transferred Imran ul Haq, civil judge and judicial magistrate, Shikarpur, and posted him as civil judge & judicial magistrate of Johi (Dadu) against a post lying vacant.

It has further been directed that the Shikarpur district and sessions judge transfer the cases pending on the file of the court of the civil judge and judicial magistrate, Shikarpur, to any other court of a civil judge and judicial magistrate at the same station for disposal according to law.

Judge transferred was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183140-Judge-transferred/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Judge transferred " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183140-Judge-transferred.