Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Administrator Brigadier Shahid Hassan Ali conducted a review visit to the DHA City Karachi (DCK) project on Super Highway and inspected ongoing development work being carried out at various sites of the scheme.

According to DHA statement issued on Tuesday, the administrator used the visit to give out pragmatic instructions to the teams working on ground that would help accelerate the speed of development work in a professional and transparent manner.

Brig Ali visited Goth Karim Dad located in the southern area of DCK to check the extension work underway on the DCK Main Boulevard. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that road’s development be completed expeditiously in line with global engineering standards.

The DHA administrator also visited Sectors 15, 16 and 17 of DCK to inspect the profiling and contouring of land for road development in these sectors.

In Sector 17, located at the southern end of DCK, he visited the area earmarked for a wind corridor and for installation of wind turbine for provision of renewable energy to power DHA City.

The administrator appreciated the quality standard and pace of ongoing development activities in DCK.

He asked the DCK management to maintain the momentum of ongoing development work with zeal and professional exuberance to build DCK in a manner that would secure it international stature.

Before this, Brig Ali had visited the DCK on January 14. He met residents and assured them of the DHA’s all out support for the uplift and betterment of their areas.

He said the DHA would repair and refurbish their school building and build two additional class rooms, washrooms and a sports ground for the students besides giving them free text books, stationery and uniforms.

Ali also announced a donation of Rs500,000 for the welfare and well-being of the villagers.

He went to the sites of school and minimart in the Sector 3 and instructed the development team to complete the projects as soon possible.

0



0







DHA administrator reviews DCK project progress was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183139-DHA-administrator-reviews-DCK-project-progress/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "DHA administrator reviews DCK project progress" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183139-DHA-administrator-reviews-DCK-project-progress.