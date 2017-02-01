Project took two years to complete because of the

modifications in its plan for the Green Line bus project

The Golimar underpass, named after renowned artist Sadequain (Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi), was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The Rs450.73 million project was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, local government minister Jam Khan Shoro, Sindh projects director Niaz Soomro, DMC central chairman Rehan Hashmi and local government secretary Ramzan Awan.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the city’s mayor would be given all powers he was entitled to as per the law.

Addressing the mayor directly, he said, “Resources are not an issue. My powers are your powers. I request you to keep working with me.”

Shah said many people described such projects as “pre-election tactics” but another Rs10 billion would be spent on the city’s development after the polls.

He requested the mayor and the local government minister to identify all the projects on which Rs10 billion would be spent before July and he would approve them.

“It is unfortunate that Karachi has grown in an unplanned manner and that’s why the city’s infrastructure has collapsed,” he noted.

“I am too a citizen of Karachi and have been visiting North Nazimabad, Hyderi and other areas. It’s sad to see that Karachi has lost its beauty because of the haphazard growth.”

Speaking about the Golimar underpass, the chief minister said the project was delayed for two years as its plan had to be modified for the Green Line bus project.

Shah maintained that the water shortage problem in Karachi would be overcome soon with the start of phase-II of the K-IV bulk water supply project.

‘Will work jointly for the city’

Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar while speaking on the occasion said he was grateful to the chief minister and all stakeholders would jointly work for the development of the city.

“We will bring and end to China-cutting and bullets,” he added.

He said it was praiseworthy step to name the underpass after the great Sadequain.

Local government minister Jam Khan Shoro said Karachi’s law and order problem had been brought under control to a great extent and now several projects were under way in the city.

“Karachi is the economic hub of the country and its development is essential,” he added.

Projects director Niaz Soomro told The News that the underpass was supposed to be completed with eight months, but the delay occurred because of the Green Bus project.

The total length of the underpass is 377.14 metres and the width of the main carriageway on both sides is 7.5 metres.

0



0







Built at a cost of over Rs450 million, Golimar underpass opens to traffic was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183135-Built-at-a-cost-of-over-Rs450-million-Golimar-underpass-opens-to-traffic/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Built at a cost of over Rs450 million, Golimar underpass opens to traffic" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183135-Built-at-a-cost-of-over-Rs450-million-Golimar-underpass-opens-to-traffic.