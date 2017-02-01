Print Story
Ref-abusing Czech banned from tournament
PRAGUE: A Czech player was banned from the St Petersburg tournament for abusing the umpire in her native tongue after a fellow Czech serving as a line umpire had informed against her, Czech media said Monday.
World number 166 Tereza Martincova and 85th-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium were tied after two sets in the second round of qualifying on Sunday, but Martincova grew increasingly upset with the umpire.
“The referee corrected the line umpires against me throughout the rubber,” the 22-year-old Martincova told the tenisovysvet.cz online tennis magazine.
“When she did that for the third time in the second set, I yelled at her asking if she was taking the p*ss, but no warning came,” she added.