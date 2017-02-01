LONDON: Traditionally renowned for frantic activity among Premier League clubs, the most notable incident in the early hours of Tuesday’s transfer deadline day was Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa’s strike threat.

The Argentina forward issued the dramatic warning in a bid to force a move from the defending champions.

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland are reported to have made a £7 million ($8.7 million, 8.1 million euros) bid for the 30-year-old player.

But with Leicester themselves just five points above the relegation zone, the Foxes appear reluctant to sell to one of their rivals in the struggle to remain among English football’s elite.

Ulloa, also the target of reported interest from Spanish side Alaves, said he was threatening strike action because Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri had reneged on a promise he could leave if the Midlands club received an offer of £4-5 million for him.

“With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them,” Ulloa tweeted.

Ulloa is unhappy after starting just once in the Premier League this season and he has not been offered a new deal after helping the Foxes win the title last season.

He later told Sky Sports News: “I can’t understand the situation or why they don’t let me continue playing my football somewhere else. If I stay at the club it’s going to affect seriously my career and my future. The best thing for both parties is that they sell me to another club.”

Elsewhere, second-bottom Hull said they had signed defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old could make his Hull debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

0



0







Ulloa issues strike threat on quiet start to deadline day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183127-Ulloa-issues-strike-threat-on-quiet-start-to-deadline-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ulloa issues strike threat on quiet start to deadline day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183127-Ulloa-issues-strike-threat-on-quiet-start-to-deadline-day.