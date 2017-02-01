KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) plans to hire the services of a foreign coach for the Olympic qualifiers, a top official said on Tuesday.

“We direly need a foreign coach but their demands are very high,” PWF chairman Syed Aqil Shah told ‘The News’.

“We will be sitting with the government to discuss with it our needs and will also seek sponsors so that a good coach could be hired,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had a solid pool of players and some grapplers were capable of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Shah added that there were players but they needed a lot of international exposure.

However, he was hopeful that this time Pakistan would qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. “This time we will achieve our aim to return to Olympic fold,” said Shah, also the senior vice-president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

He said that the POA was serious about helping those federations whose players could qualify for 2020 Olympics.

“The POA is serious and wants to send players who could win medals.

Besides wrestling, we have good players in judo, boxing and weightlifting and I hope that in the next Olympics we will be fielding a substantial contingent,” Shah said.

