KARACHI: Mohammad Akram played a brilliant 105-run knock to help Pakistan overpower England by 97 runs in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup on Tuesday at Siri Fort Cricket Ground in New Delhi.

According to information made available here, England won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first.

Pakistan lost the in-form batsman Badar Munir early in their innings. He got out after scoring 20 runs. But Muhammad Akram and Riasat Khan hammered England’s bowlers and established a 143-run partnership for the second wicket.

Akram fell after scoring 105 runs off just 45 balls. Riasat got out after scoring 84. Nisar’s brisk 49 runs helped Pakistan reach a mammoth total of 296 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Hossel and Mat Dean claimed one wicket each. England managed only 199 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Badar Munir claimed two wickets, while Said Nawaz took one. This was the second victory for the Green-shirts. They defeated New Zealand by ten wickets.

