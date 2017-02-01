WELLINGTON: New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second One-day International against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.

Guptill suffered the injury against Bangladesh last month but returned for New Zealand’s six-run victory in Auckland on Monday, where he scored 61 runs.

“Martin felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding yesterday and after being monitored over the last 24 hours its become apparent he won’t quite be ready for Napier,” New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said on Tuesday.

“He’ll remain with the team and we’ll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton.”

Dean Brownlie has joined the squad in Napier where Kane Williamson’s side hope to seal the three-match series with a game to spare after a tense victory at Eden Park.

The hosts reduced Australia to 67-6 in chasing 287 for victory only for Marcus Stoinis to almost steal the match with a blazing maiden one-day century.

“I don’t think anyone expected him to play like Superman,” Hesson said. “He controlled the innings and had it there for the taking at one point. “My heart rate went up towards the end, but you’re never ahead of the game at Eden Park.”

