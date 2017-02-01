SYDNEY: Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead the Australian Twenty20 team in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka with captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner resting ahead of the tour of India.

Finch, who was stand-in captain in Monday’s One-day International against New Zealand, will take the helm for three matches in February, Cricket Australia announced Tuesday.

“It’s very exciting to be back and leading the side in Steve’s absence,” said Finch, who has captained the national Twenty20 side on six previous occasions.

“It’s been a rollercoaster from being captain leading up to the ICC World Twenty20 (in 2016), being injured and then Steve taking over the reins for that tournament, but it’s something that any time you get the chance to captain your country in any format, you’re very chuffed about.”

Finch captained the Melbourne Renegades in Australia’s domestic Twenty20 Big Bash competition and believes selectors will be spoilt for depth in the absence of some of Australia’s leading playmakers.

“There are some extraordinary players around the country that will now get an opportunity and I think that’s only a good thing for Australian cricket,” he said.

