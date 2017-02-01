KARACHI: World Squash Federation (WSF) has cleared Nasir Iqbal from doping allegations and allowed him to play Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit.

‘The News’ has learnt through reliable sources that WSF cleared Nasir a few days back.

Nasir’s samples were taken before the South Asian Games held in India in February last by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), first on February 7 and again on February 10.

The test taken on February 7 was positive, but only three days later, he tested negative.

A very minor variation of 1.23 in his sample A gave hope to PSF that he could be cleared.

Nasir’s reading was 3.8 for using anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS).

Now, after almost a year of suspension, Nasir has been cleared.

Nasir, who dropped from 35th to 124th in world rankings during this period, has entered his name in Allam British Open scheduled from March 19-26; Amsterdam Open to be held from March 30 to April 2; and the Houston Open from April 17-23.

Nasir was not allowed to play even exhibition matches and he had to withdraw his name from British Open 2016. He also had to skip 18th Asian Team Championship last May and an exhibition series against Egypt in April last year in Karachi.

He also pulled out of the $70,000 Canary Wharf Classic in England due to the same reason last year. However, WADA has reservations in this regard. “WADA will review the decision taken by WSF and if they aren’t satisfied with it they will go to Court of Arbitration for Sport,” said Dr Waqar, representative of WADA in Pakistan, when contacted.

He, however, said that WSF is signatory to WADA protocol and anti-doping regulations. “If they have cleared Nasir then it’s all right. Nasir can play events if WSF has cleared him,” said Dr Waqar.

0



0







Nasir cleared, will play PSA events was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183114-Nasir-cleared-will-play-PSA-events/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nasir cleared, will play PSA events" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183114-Nasir-cleared-will-play-PSA-events.