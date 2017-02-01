Edulji vows to put BCCI’s house in order

MUMBAI: The first woman to hold a top post at India’s powerful and immensely wealthy cricket board vowed on Tuesday to put the scandal-plagued body’s house in order.

Former India captain Diana Edulji was appointed on Monday to a four-member team tasked by India’s Supreme Court to oversee the running of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“The first step we have to take is to get the house in order,” Edulji, who played 20 Tests and 34 One-day Internationals (ODIs) for India between 1976 and 1993, told AFP outside her home in Mumbai.

“Let’s hope we can bring justice and bring BCCI back to its glorious days,” added the 61-year-old, saying it was time for Indian cricket to “look ahead” after years of turmoil.

The Supreme Court’s appointment of the panel, headed by former government auditor Vinod Rai, was the latest development in its BCCI shakeup.

Edulji, who joins prominent historian Ramachandra Guha, Mumbai-based banker Vikram Limaye as well as Rai, on the new administrative body, said it was unclear how long the four would be in place. “Until we get the house in order, BCCI elections are done and everything (with) the state associations. Until the orders of the Supreme Court are implemented then only we will know.”

