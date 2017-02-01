KARACHI: PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan has decided to institute Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy to acknowledge the man’s contribution to Pakistan cricket.

A player, an official or a team that is deemed to have made the most significant contribution to the spirit of cricket will receive the trophy.

The winner of the trophy will be selected by a committee headed by Prof Ejaz Faruqi, and having umpire Ahsan Raza and referee Muhammad Anees.

The PCB chairman will present the Imtiaz Ahmed Trophy to the winner at the AGM every year accompanied by a cheque of Rs500,000.

Imtiaz was Pakistan’s first Test wicketkeeper and played 41 Tests. He died in Lahore on December 31, 2016 at the age of 88.

