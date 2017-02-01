KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) organisers plan to unveil the HBL PSL 2017 Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 6.

The organisers said on Tuesday that the ceremony would be held at 2pm.

Captains of the five participating teams, PSL chairman Najam Sethi, franchise owners and their management would be present on the occasion, the organsiers said.

Sethi and the five captains will be there to talk about the month-long tournament.

The PSL management said that the trophy had been manufactured by Swarovski. “The ‘Spirit Trophy’ dazzles with innovative crystal fine rocks, made with 50,000 double pointed crystals from Swarovski.

Sitting on the pinnacle is the shooting star, a multi-faceted crystal sculpture made with precision cut technology,” the organisers said in a press release.

“The ‘Spirit Trophy’ celebrates the patriotism of a nation. Taking its inspiration from the brilliance of the universe — the trophy’s central core resembles the galaxy of stars with a shooting star rising above and a golden crescent behind it,” it said.

This trophy binds Pakistan’s hopes and aspirations with HBL PSL’s vision of cricket by bringing together established players and new talent, the press release appended.

