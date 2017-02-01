KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jamaica and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been banned one year from cricket after being found guilty on Tuesday by an independent tribunal in his doping case.

Russell held his head down on a desk as the verdict was being delivered at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

The independent tribunal was looking into whether the explosive batsman breached the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) code by being negligent about filing his whereabouts three times between January and July 2015.

The 28-year-old Russell was facing a maximum two-year ban if found guilty. He had not tested positive for drugs after being tested up to half a dozen times over the past 18 months.

Speaking to the media ahead of the verdict, he said he was praying and hoping that he would not be banned from the sport.

“It’s been stressing and hard playing cricket and all that’s in the back of your head. But at the end of the day you have to do what you have to do,” he told media.

“It’s like a big cloud over my head. If I get a ban then definitely I’m out of cricket [during the period of the suspension]; I mean all formats. So I’d just love to know I’m back and I can represent Jamaica Tallawahs, West Indies, and all the other teams I play for in the world.”

According to the WADA code, if an athlete misses three tests in a 12-month period, it amounts to a failed dope test.

The charge was issued by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) last March. JADCO said Russell had been negligent about filing his whereabouts despite several reminders over phone, email and through written letters.

JADCO said Russell failed to file his whereabouts on January 1, July 1 and July 25, 2015.

In his defence to the charges, Russell told the tribunal that he had not been properly trained to file the whereabouts. Russell said he was busy fulfilling various cricket commitments and had authorised his agent to file his whereabouts on his behalf.

