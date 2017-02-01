HONG KONG: A Chinese billionaire has been abducted in Hong Kong by mainland agents, according to reports on Tuesday, triggering more concerns over security in the city after the disappearance of five booksellers.

Financier Xiao Jianhua, founder of Beijing-based Tomorrow Group, was staying long-term at Hong Kong’s luxury Four Seasons hotel, according to reports in overseas Chinese-language media.

Xiao, who is usually looked after by a group of female bodyguards, was led away from an apartment at the hotel by Chinese security agents, the Financial Times reported, citing a person familiar with the investigation.

It is unclear why Xiao may have been targeted, but it will add to fears that Chinese authorities are increasingly interfering in semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

It is against Hong Kong’s constitution for mainland agents to operate in the territory.

But after the disappearance of five city booksellers in 2015, there were widespread accusations those restrictions had been breached as one of the men, Lee Bo, went missing from Hong Kong. All five were involved in publishing salacious titles about the Chinese leadership and resurfaced on the mainland.

