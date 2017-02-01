Massachusetts to join  battle against Trump

Trump fires top govt lawyer over travel ban defiance

BOSTON: Massachusetts on Tuesday plans to join a court fight against US President Donald Trump’s order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, a move that the state’s attorney general criticised as unconstitutional.

Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, said in a posting on Twitter late on Monday that her office would join a lawsuit in federal court challenging the ban.

A federal judge in Boston, home to Logan International Airport, on Saturday blocked Trump’s order from being enforced for seven days.

"We will be joining in a lawsuit challenging Trump’s immigration order," Healy said on Twitter.

"What he did was unconstitutional & harmful to Massachusetts.

"Massachusetts would be following the lead of Washington state, which said on Monday that it would be filing a lawsuit in federal court challenging the ban on constitutional grounds.

Trump’s order halted travel by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and stopped the resettlement of refugees for 120 days.

In an interview with a Christian broadcaster over the weekend, Trump said he would give preference to Syrian Christians seeking refugee status.

The White House has described the ban as necessary "to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States."

Thousands of people took to the streets and airports of major US cities over the weekend to protest the move, which also has provoked a global backlash, including criticism from US allies who view the move as discriminatory.

The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion.

Federal judges in five states blocked US authorities over the weekend from enforcing the order.

Meanwhile, an embattled Donald Trump fired his government’s chief lawyer for refusing to defend his controversial immigration orders late on Monday, deepening a political crisis engulfing his presidency.

In a caustic statement, Trump’s White House said acting attorney general Sally Yates "betrayed" the Department of Justice in defying the president and had been relieved of her duties with immediate effect.

Yates -- a career prosecutor promoted by president Barack Obama and held over by Trump pending confirmation of his own nominee, Senator Jeff Sessions -- had refused to defend Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim nations.

In a memo to Department of Justice staff, she expressed doubts about the legality and morality of Trump’s decree.

"My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is," Yates wrote.

"I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," she added.

"For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so."

In the end, her tenure lasted only a few more hours.

The White House snapped back, accusing Yates of being "weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

Trump has replaced Yates with Federal prosecutor Dana Boente as he awaits the Senate confirmation of Sessions.

Boente said he would defend Trump’s directive, stating that it was "both lawful on its face and properly drafted."

Trump’s executive order suspends the arrival of all refugees for a minimum of 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Several federal judges have since filed temporary stays against the decree’s implementation.

On Sunday, attorneys general from 16 US states, including California and New York, condemned Trump’s directive as "unconstitutional" and vowed to fight it.

Trump’s furious response may have lasting political repercussions, not least complicating Sessions’s confirmation.

He faces a vote Tuesday on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and then has to be confirmed by the full Senate before taking up the post.

Congress’s top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer said Yates’s firing underscored how important "it is to have an Attorney General who’ll stand up to the White House when they violate the law."

The firing came as Trump said he would announce late on Tuesday his pick to fill a Supreme Court opening. The unveiling was originally scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic lawmakers have vociferously opposed Trump’s immigration order and Republicans are privately seething over the way his White House has handled the issue.

In a separate decision announced without explanation by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Trump also replaced acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Daniel Ragsdale.

The two dismissals in one night has echoes of President Richard Nixon’s 1973 "Saturday night massacre" during the Watergate scandal.

