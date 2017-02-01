WASHINGTON: The United States has for the first time supplied armoured vehicles to the Arab component of a coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, a US defence official confirmed on Tuesday.

Though the supply came under the administration of President Donald Trump, it was allowed by rules first enacted by his predecessor Barack Obama.

"We have provided armored Sport Utility Vehicles to the Syrian Arab Coalition using existing authorities, in the interest of helping protect our partnered force from the (IS) improvised-explosive device threat," US military spokesman Colonel John Dorrian told AFP.

"The decision was made by military commanders, and has been in the works for some time," Dorrian said.

A US official said the decision to supply the vehicles pre-dated the Trump administration, but on the ground it was being interpreted as a sign of new support.

"It was a ground-level tactical decision, it’s not a policy-type decision, it’s a tactical decision based on the threats the SDF might be facing," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said.

